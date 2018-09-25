EASTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania judge must decide whether a man who acknowledged killing his cousin and also shooting his cousin’s wife and their family dog planned his actions or committed them in the heat of passion.

Authorities said 62-year-old John Hann killed Joseph Mullner and shot Melinda Mullner multiple times in October 2017. She survived by playing dead. Hann surrendered the following day after a police standoff that lasted several hours.

Defense attorney Gary Asteak argued Monday in Northampton County Court that Hann was paranoid and delusional and incapable of planning the shooting.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Kulik argued that he wasn’t usually armed but brought two guns to the home, concealed them and shot his cousin 18 times.

A third-degree rather than first-degree murder conviction might allow Hann’s release someday.





