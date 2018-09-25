ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) - A jury has awarded the family of a boy who suffered brain damage after being treated at a suburban Detroit hospital more than $130 million in a medical malpractice case.
The McKeen & Associates law firm announced the verdict Tuesday following a trial in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac.
The firm says that in 2006 technicians at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak delayed calling a code blue and failed to give chest compressions as required by the standard of care to then-2-month-old Vihn Tran. The boy’s brain was deprived of oxygen. He now suffers from cerebral palsy.
Beaumont Hospital says in a statement that it took the case before a jury because the hospital believes the care delivered “was appropriate.”
The hospital plans to appeal.
