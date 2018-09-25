JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A defense attorney says a man accused of trying to kill police officers after fleeing from a traffic stop in New Jersey wasn’t responsible for his actions.

NJ.com reports that attorney Peter Willis told jurors in Hudson County on Tuesday that 28-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez had post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the Navy.

Hernandez is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault on police officers as well as eluding and weapons counts.

Authorities say he fled from North Bergen officers in January 2017 into West New York and fired at officers before barricading himself in a home for nearly 12 hours.

Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Roe says Hernandez had been drinking and was looking for a fight, and officers “very, very nearly lost their lives that night.”

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.