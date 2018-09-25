PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A lobster boat captain who was charged in the death of a pair of crewmen is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court.

Christopher Hutchinson of Cushing is due in court on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors have said he had been using alcohol and drugs when he took his boat out in 2014 and it flipped in heavy waves.

Tomas Hammond and Tyler Sawyer died on the trip and Hutchinson was charged with seaman’s manslaughter. Court papers say Hutchinson is going to plead guilty and face four years in jail. Hutchinson’s attorney says he believes the plea agreement will bring the case to an “appropriate resolution.”





