BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A guard at a Louisiana prison has been arrested and charged with misconduct after officials said they found she had “non-professional relationships” with at least four inmates.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said that 35-year-old Valerie Victor of Baton Rouge was arrested Monday.

Victor worked at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel. Prison officials said in a news release that Victor said an inmates had texted her nude photos and videos of himself.

Prison officials say she texted with four inmates who had contraband cellphones.

Victor is charged with four counts of malfeasance in office and one count of sexual malfeasance in a prison. It was not known if she has an attorney yet.

Victor had been with the prison system since July 16.





