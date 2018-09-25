LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man fatally shot his wife and step-daughter before killing himself.

News outlets reports that 53-year-old James Bennett fatally shot 35-year-old Silvana Bennett and 16-year-old Andrea Barberena-Rojas at their Lakewood Ranch home Sunday night.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says an argument turned violent after a birthday party for the couple’s 3-year-old daughter. James Bennett’s 71-year-old mother told investigators she found the bodies after hearing the arguing and gunshots.





