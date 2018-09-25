CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a man was shot and killed after chasing down a SUV that had struck a bicyclist on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago police say the 39-year-old man was in a vehicle, recording a group of bicyclists taking part in an organized ride about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. That’s when the SUV hit a female bicyclist and drove off.

The man chased after the SUV and was arguing with the driver when another vehicle approached. Police say someone inside that vehicle fired shots, hitting the man in the neck.

Police say he was pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests were immediately made.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with a shoulder injury.





