HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Houston man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for enticing minors into engaging in sexual activity over the internet.

Federal prosecutors in Connecticut say 24-year-old Travis McCoy used online services including Kik, Google Hangouts and Xbox Live to encourage boys to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Authorities say he communicated with boys ranging in age from 9 to 14 years between August 2015 and March 2017 while attending Mitchell College in New London.

Investigators found McCoy had three Dropbox accounts with 684 images and 89 hours of videos of child pornography.

His attorney says his client is “intellectually disabled,” and his parents controlled his life before he left for college.

He received a lifetime of supervised release during his sentencing hearing Monday in Hartford.





