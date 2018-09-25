RENO, Nev. (AP) - A man who was shot by Reno police Sunday night has died.

Police fired multiple shots into a white pickup truck during a confrontation while responding to a report of a family disturbance north of Reno at a residence in Stead at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The man whose name has not been released was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday afternoon.

No one else was hurt. The officers have been placed on paid administrative pending an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.





