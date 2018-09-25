RENO, Nev. (AP) - A man with an extensive criminal history who fatally punched a Reno casino employee while trying to flee with gambling chips stolen from a blackjack table has been convicted of first-degree murder.

A Washoe County jury found 65-year-old Frederick Borden guilty Thursday of murder, robbery and fraud in the Sept. 30, 2016 incident at the Eldorado casino. He also pleaded guilty Tuesday to grand larceny.

Prosecutors say Boden was playing blackjack when he lost a bet and abruptly grabbed the chips he wagered and started to walk out of the building.

An assistant shift manager, 52-year-old James Bryant, confronted him but Borden punched Bryant in the face. Bryant collapsed on the floor and was taken to a Reno hospital where died the next day.

Borden has seven prior felony convictions dating to 1995. Sentencing is set for Nov. 21.





