JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Two Mississippi residents and their company are pleading guilty to harboring illegal workers at a restaurant.

Entering pleas Tuesday to illegally harboring immigrants were 61-year-old Guo Guang Lin, 35-year-old Cheng Lin and their company, Lin’s China Buffett of Meridian.

U.S. District Court Senior Judge David Bramlette is scheduled to sentence the Lins on Jan. 8. Each faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Lins and the company will forfeit $731,000 and the company will pay a $200,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Homeland Security Investigations agents saw a van make trips from a house carrying undocumented immigrants who worked at the restaurant between 2012 and 2017. In February 2017, agents searched the restaurant and found nine workers in the country illegally.

Cheng Lin admits paying employees in cash without paying taxes.





