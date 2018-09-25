ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A mother and her 23-year-old son have pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1.1 million from a New York home performance industry trade group during separate embezzlement schemes.

Albany County prosecutors say 53-year-old Randi Smith, of Amsterdam, pleaded guilty Monday to grand larceny and Dakota Smith, of Saratoga Springs, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the same charges.

Prosecutors say the mother wrote checks to herself without authorization while serving as the acting chief fiscal officer of the New York State Weatherization Directors Association. She admitted to stealing about $800,000 over a four-year period.

Her son also wrote checks without authorization from the organization’s bank account, stealing more than $353,000 over a six-month period.

Randi Smith faces up to nine years in prison. Her son faces up to six years. Both must make restitution.





