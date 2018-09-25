KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating a crash between a Kansas school bus and a motorcycle that killed the motorcycle driver.

None of the nine pre-K children and two adults on the bus was injured in the Tuesday morning accident.

Officer Zac Blair says the bus was turning left when the motorcycle collided with it.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is continuing.





