PETERS, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled his wife before killing himself inside their western Pennsylvania home.

The bodies of 48-year-old Craig Bryan and his 44-year-old wife, Kelly, were found by their children around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the family’s home in Peters. Their deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

Authorities believe the couple had been arguing when the dispute turned physical. They say it appears that Kelly Bryan killed his wife, then cut his own neck with a knife.

The couple’s two children, ages 17 and 12, were not injured. They are now being cared for by relatives.

Authorities have not said what the couple was arguing about or provided further details on their deaths.





