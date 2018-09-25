PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Peoria police say a shoplifting suspect was shot and wounded by police officers who returned fire when the suspect allegedly shot at them.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting that occurred Monday night at a Walmart store as officer arrived in response to a shoplifting report.

No identities were released and the suspect’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

A Police Department spokesman says the incident is under investigation.





