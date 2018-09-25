PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix woman arrested in July on suspicion of child abuse after her infant son was found dead in her apartment now is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Phoenix police say detectives developed probable cause that 32-year-old Donielle Joyce King was responsible for the death of 1-year-old Josiah Gishie.

King remains jailed and it was unclear Tuesday if she has a lawyer yet.

King was arrested July 17 after police found the boy unresponsive on a bed.

He was declared dead at the scene and police say the child had been alone in the apartment for up to eight hours.

King told police she left her son home when she went to work because he wasn’t eligible for daycare and a friend who was going to babysit didn’t show up.





