OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Prosecutors say they’re working to reach a plea agreement with a former evidence technician accused of stealing methamphetamine from a police evidence locker.

The Standard-Examiner reports that Deputy Weber County Attorney Branden Miles made the statement Tuesday, shortly after the former sheriff’s employee made her first appearance in court. He did not offer details.

Candice Barbara Follum is charged with 20 counts of altering public records and 20 counts of possession or use of a controlled substance. She appeared in court briefly along with attorney Kristopher Greenwood.

Sheriff’s officials say Follum was found under the influence of methamphetamine while on duty last December in the evidence room.

Investigators say she became addicted to meth while working for the sheriff’s office and had been stealing drugs and using them for about three years.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.