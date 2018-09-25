ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Rochester police say a 22-year-old man has been shot and killed on a city street.
Officials say they found the city man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Lyell Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.
The victim has not been identified. Police are investigating.
