ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Rochester police say a 22-year-old man has been shot and killed on a city street.

Officials say they found the city man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Lyell Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The victim has not been identified. Police are investigating.





