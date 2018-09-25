BALTIMORE (AP) - Police are identifying a man killed in a shootout with officers in a Baltimore alleyway and the officers who fired their weapons.

In a statement Tuesday police identified the man killed in the shooting on Sunday night as 29-year-old Nathaniel Sassafras. They identified the officers who fired as Officer Phillip Lippe and Officer Steven Foster. Lippe, who has been with the department for three years, was shot and was released from the hospital on Monday. Foster has been with the department for five years.

Interim Police Chief Gary Tuggle said a news conference that the shooting happened Sunday when a crime suppression unit “came up on the suspect,” but police haven’t released further details. Police did not immediately release the races of Sassafras or the officers.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.