MARION, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s department is looking for a man who they say chained a woman to a bed for days to keep her from testifying against him in a domestic violence case.

In a Facebook post, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Spencer O’Connor Elliott of Marion is charged with first-degree kidnapping, intimidating a state’s witness and assault on a female.

Authorities say Elliott and the victim were scheduled to appear in court last Wednesday in reference to a domestic violence order the woman had taken out against Spencer.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman had been chained to the bed at Elliott’s house for several days before she escaped Saturday and notified authorities.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.