SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man who fell from a cliff at an abandoned Connecticut quarry.

Suffield police Capt. Christopher McKee says the department received a call from a witness at about 6:40 p.m. Monday who reported seeing someone fall.

The caller led police and EMS to the scene, where they found the body of a white male between the ages of 18 and 30. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No name was released.

It appears the victim was alone and it remains unclear if the fall was intentional or accidental.

An autopsy is scheduled.

McKee says no trespassing signs are clearly posted in the area.





