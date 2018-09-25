HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Authorities were investigating a police shooting involving an armed robbery suspect who officials say brandished a gun before he was shot dead by eight officers during the weekend in the Las Vegas-area city of Henderson.

Joshua David Works, 26, died Saturday of multiple gunshot injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday. A hometown was not listed for him.

Eight officers were involved in the shooting, and all were wearing body-worn cameras, Henderson police said Monday.

Department officials and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond Tuesday to messages from The Associated Press seeking information about the shooting.

The incident began with a violent pre-dawn robbery in the Green Valley area and a search for a vehicle that officers began following near downtown Henderson, Lt. Kirk Moore told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Works led police to an area of auto dealerships, where Moore said he displayed a gun and ran toward a residential neighborhood before he was shot by officers and killed.

The officers were identified as Andrew Avanessian, Justin Chronister, Robert Hollingsworth, Joschua Loftis, Luke Good, Nicklaus Hamby, Michael Stevens and Michael Mayle. All were hired by the department between February 2015 and January 2017.

Each was placed on paid leave pending department and district attorney reviews of the shooting.

It was the department’s third shooting involving officers this year and the second resulting in a death.





