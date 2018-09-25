ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - A priest in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has been placed on administrative leave following a complaint of abuse.

The diocese announced Monday that Father Ronald Mierzwa (MEERZH’-wah) is currently under internal investigation. Mierzwa serves as a pastor at a church in Ellicottville in Cattaraugus County.

He is one of more than 100 priests in the Diocese of Buffalo to be accused of misconduct.

Church officials say putting the priest on leave doesn’t imply there’s truth or falsity of the complaint. Mierzwa didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.





