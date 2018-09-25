Reactions to a judge on Tuesday sentencing Bill Cosby to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman:

“Today a PA court deemed #BillCosby a Violent Sexual Predator b4 sentencing him. For decades people maligned &decried; his accusers as LIARS. It took 60+ accusers 2 finally bring his survivors justice & vindication.” - Debra Messing, via Twitter.

“YES!!! Thank you to @ConstandAndrea and all the brave survivors (over 60 of them!) for standing up to a man who used to be extremely powerful. Now he will sit in prison where he belongs.” - Kathy Griffin on Twitter.

“I have re-occurring nightmares, I wake up in fear, I fear the dark…. Therapy has helped some but it has not helped to restore my innocence. I was never the same. I will never be the same.” - Model and TV personality Janice Dickinson, a Cosby accuser, from a statement she released after she was unable to read it in court.

“By most/all accounts #BillCosby was a sexual predator who left a trail of human misery & despair - Sentenced to 3-10 in state pen, he had it coming. Still - as an attorney - I predict his conviction will be overturned. Judge went way over the line in allowing unrelated victim testimony.” - Geraldo Rivera, via Twitter.

“Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting many women over the course of many years. His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place. Super fair I guess.” - Amber Tamblyn, on Twitter.

“What happens when we hold people accountable for their abuses of power.” - Alyssa Milano, who posted video on Twitter of Cosby being led away in handcuffs.

“The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments. It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.” - Statement from Hollywood Walk of Fame on why Cosby’s star will remain.





