MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Authorities are continuing their hunt for a Massachusetts man they suspect killed his estranged wife.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says 47-year-old Allen Warner should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Rockland man had not been captured as of Tuesday morning.

Cruz identified the victim as 48-year-old Shana Warner.

Cruz says she called police shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and said she was being followed in a car by her soon-to-be ex-husband. He said officers responded immediately and found the woman in a car off the road in Marshfield with serious injuries to her face. She died at the hospital.

It is believed the suspect has left the area despite a massive search on Monday. He is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts license plate 4FSZ80.





