The Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a vote Friday morning on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, should Republicans’ concerns be alleviated after his Thursday hearing.

Chairman Chuck Grassley announced the potential vote in a notice late Tuesday, giving lawmakers the required three days’ notice.

The vote had been slated for last week but was postponed with 11th-hour accusations by a woman who said Judge Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her at a party when they were in high school in the 1980s.

Both Judge Kavanaugh, who denied the accusation, and the woman, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify Thursday.

Some Republicans have said their support for Judge Kavanaugh depends on the outcome of the hearing.

Democrats said scheduling the vote for Friday morning sends a message that Republicans have already made up their minds and don’t want time to think about Ms. Blasey Ford’s testimony.

“It’s clear to me that Republicans don’t want this to be a fair process,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking Democrat on the committee.





