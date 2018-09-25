The number of babies born with syphilis has more than doubled in just five years, according to a report published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 918 cases of congenital syphilis in 2017 — passed from a mother to her baby during pregnancy or delivery — up from 362 in 2013.

While cases were reported in 37 states, primarily in the western and southern U.S., nearly 70 percent of cases were concentrated in five states — California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

Congenital syphilis can result in either fatal or long-term health problems for a newborn, including miscarriage, early death or physical and severe mental health problems. Syphilis is a curable disease.

The number of sexually transmitted disease cases in the U.S. reached a record high in 2017, with 2.3 million people having either chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.