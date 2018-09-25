NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - A 16-year-old was charged Tuesday as an adult with murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old student during an after-school fight at a rival school two weeks ago in North Las Vegas.

Sakai Kayin (sah-KAI’ KAI’-yin) French was not asked to enter a plea during his initial court appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

He was ordered held on $1 million bail pending an Oct. 9 preliminary hearing of evidence on murder and firearm on school property charges, prosecutor Michael Schwartzer said.

French’s defense attorney, Alexis Plunkett, declined immediate comment.

French is accused of killing Dalvin Brown during an after-school fight Sept. 11 near the baseball field at Canyon Springs High School, which Brown attended. French attended Cheyenne High School.

Multiple students convened for the fight and Schwartzer said several witnessed the shooting. The prosecutor said investigators are trying to determine what the fight was about.





