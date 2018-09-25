EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - An 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to a car crash in Massachusetts that killed four of his friends.

Naiquan Hamilton entered his pleas Monday to charges of manslaughter by motor vehicle, operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

Prosecutors say Hamilton was behind the wheel in the May 19 crash in East Bridgewater that killed 17-year-old passengers David Bell, Christopher Desir, Eryck Sablah, and 16-year-old Nicholas Joyce. All attended Stoughton High School.

Authorities say Hamilton tried to pass another car when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll over and strike a tree.

Investigators found marijuana at the scene.

Hamilton was released on personal recognizance.

His lawyer says Hamilton “has been completely devastated” since the crash.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.