BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been rescheduled for a rural Burlington man who deputies found in a harvested cornfield, not far from body of his wife and their burning vehicle.

Des Moines County court records say 58-year-old Bradley Wischmeier Sr. has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence and to driving under the influence, second offense.

Deputies sent April 17 to the field not far from the home he shared with his wife, 50-year-old Lisa Wischmeier, found him lying around 20 yards (18 meters) from the blazing vehicle. Court records say Bradley Wischmeier told deputies that he’d been driving crazily around the field until the vehicle overheated and caught fire.

His trial date has changed over weeks of legal wrangling but was set Monday to begin Dec. 11.





