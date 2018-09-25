DETROIT (AP) - Federal law enforcement agencies in southeastern Michigan are forming a team with local police to crack down on violent drug-dealing crime groups.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says the strike force will work under one roof in Detroit. He says it will be an efficient way to share information and pursue criminals.

Timothy Plancon, local head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, says fentanyl has become the “game-changer,” leading to scores of overdose deaths as drug dealers mix it with heroin and reap easy profits. Plancon and Schneider were flanked Tuesday by more than a dozen people from various local, state and federal agencies.

With Ontario just across the Detroit River, Canadian police are also on the team.

Schneider says gangs and cartels work together, and law enforcement must do the same.





