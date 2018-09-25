Former welterweight boxing champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz was arrested Tuesday on multiple sex-crime charges.

Ortiz, who also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” and as an actor in “Expendables 3,” turned himself in Tuesday after being charged by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office with forcible rape and two other felony sexual assault charges.

According to the Ventura County Star in California, the purported violation occurred March 19 and reported by the woman in question that day. Ortiz was listed as the suspect that day, Oxnard police Cmdr. Sharon Giles said.

According to the Star, bail was set at $100,000.

Ortiz won a piece of the world welterweight title in 2011 and counted Floyd Mayweather among his opponents. His 2013 appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” was one of several show-business credits, but he’d also had several brushes with the law even before this week.

He was arrested in 2015 on charges of beating up a fellow concertgoer at a Kenny Chesney concert, the Star reported. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI last October, including the aggravating circumstance of blowing above 0.15 blood-alcohol content. He was given three months probation, the Star reported.

Ortiz had been scheduled to enter the ring this Sunday, to fight John Molina, a friend and former sparring partner at a nationally-televised card in Ontario, California.





