HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman had pleaded guilty to stealing a military veteran’s benefits.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brandi Moore of Gallipolis Ferry entered the plea in federal court in Huntington.

Prosecutors say in a news release Moore had a family member who was a veteran and died in November 2011. Moore did not report his death and the benefits continued to be deposited in a designated bank account.

The statement says Moore used an ATM card to withdraw money from the account 191 times even though she was not entitled to it. The amount withdrawn was nearly $35,000.

Moore faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Jan. 22.





