SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A 29-year-old Scottsdale woman is accused of leaving her 4-year-old daughter home alone all night so the mother could go to an entertainment district in the Phoenix suburb.

Police say Alexandra Rose Ciliento made no attempt to get a sitter for the girl who left her home and knocked on a neighbor’s door Sunday morning. The neighbor called 911 after waiting 45 minutes with no sign of the girl’s mother.

Ciliento was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after police tracked her down by getting her phone number from the girl’s father, who shares custody of the girl.

Police contacted the state Department of Child Safety about the girl.

Court records don’t say whether Ciliento has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.





