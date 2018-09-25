RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 41-year-old Mound House man has been sentenced to about a year in jail for threatening to kill a Lyon County prosecutor.

William Marty Rameriz pleaded guilty in August to one count of intimidating a public officer or public employee.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s office prosecuted the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

The Lyon County sheriff’s office says Rameriz left a threatening voice mail at the local district attorney’s office on July 31.

He demanded his record be fixed or he would blow off the chief deputy DA’s head and kill his family.

Investigators quickly identified Rameriz as the suspect and he ultimately admitted to making the threat. He’ll serve the 364-day jail sentence in the Lyon County Jail in Yerington.





