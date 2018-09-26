SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California fire officials say a man has been arrested after allegedly confessing to starting five blazes in Northern California last year.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Wednesday 30-year-old Kyle Jeptha Bridgman confessed to deliberately setting five fires in the Lincoln area of Placer County between June and August, 2017.

It says investigators with Cal Fire, the FBI and Placer County worked together to identify Bridgman in a probe that started in 2017. He is being held on $160,000 bail.

Cal Fire says that while investigating Bridgman, the team identified another arson suspect, 30-year-old Gregory Scott Courtney. Courtney was arrested in August for allegedly setting spot fires that month in Placer County.





