CHICAGO (AP) - Two teenagers were shot to death three blocks from Chicago police headquarters after an argument outside a South Side alternative high school led to gunfire.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the argument began outside Youth Connection Charter School. The victims, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, ran in the direction of a subway line and Guaranteed Rate Field as the shooters fired at them.

Johnson said investigators were trying to determine what sparked the argument. He said the assailants, possibly as many as three, fled the scene in an SUV.

Information about the victims wasn’t immediately available, but police believe they may have been students at the high school.

Though no one was in custody late Wednesday, Johnson said detectives have a “very good eyewitness,” and investigators also will be reviewing surveillance video.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.