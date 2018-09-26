APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) - Three men are facing charges in connection with a double homicide two years ago in Apache Junction.

Pinal County sheriff’s officials say 31-year-old Clint Wendelschafer was arrested Tuesday in Mesa.

Wendelschafer allegedly was involved in the May 2016 shooting deaths of 51-year-old Keith Andrew Long and 45-year-old Renae Gardner at the couple’s Apache Junction home.

Sheriff’s officials say 33-year-old Nicholas Douglas of San Tan Valley and 41-year-old Demian Blu of Apache Junction allegedly were at the murder scene and helped dump the bodies.

They say Wendelschafer is facing charges of assisting in a street gang and conspiracy to commit murder.

Blu is accused of burglary, assisting in a street gang, concealment of a body and hindering prosecution.

Douglas is serving time in an Arizona prison on an unrelated weapons offense.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.