SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Police in San Francisco confirm that a headless body found in a fish tank was that of the homeowner who vanished several months ago.

KPIX-TV says police announced Wednesday that the remains have been identified as those of 65-year-old Brian Egg.

Family and friends hadn’t heard from Egg since June and he was reported missing in late July. On August 14, neighbors reported seeing a stranger and a private crime-scene cleaning truck at Egg’s home on Clara Street.

Police smelled a strong odor of decay. They arrested two men and later found Egg’s headless, handless torso in the fish tank.

The two men haven’t been criminally charged but police say they’re persons of interest in the case, which remains under investigation.





