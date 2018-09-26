Christine Blasey Ford will tell senators Thursday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her and could have accidentally killed her in the summer of 1982, leading her to have panic attacks and anxiety for years afterward.

Ms. Blasey Ford admits in her testimony, shared by multiple news outlets the eve before the hearing, she can’t remember every detail about how she got to a house party as a 14 or 15 year old, or which house it was — but she is adamant that it was Judge Kavanaugh who attempted to force himself on her and covered her mouth to stop her screams during a house party.

She said she was able to escape the house after Judge Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge jumped on top of Judge Kavanaugh and her, knocking her free.

“I remember being on the street and feeling an enormous sense of relief that I had escaped from the house and that Brett and Mark were not coming after me,” she said, admitting to only drinking one beer while at the party.

“Brett’s assault on me drastically altered my life,” she added.

Ms. Blasey Ford said she came forward after her July letter became publicly known and reporters began to show up at her home and her teaching job as a professor. She says they told her her identity would eventually be revealed and she figured she would come forward in her interview with The Washington Post earlier this month.

She said she is terrified to testify, but felt it was her civic duty to come forward and tell her story once she discovered Judge Kavanaugh could be confirmed to the Supreme Court without senators being aware of his past.

“My motivation in coming forward was to provide the facts about how Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life, so that you can take that into serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed,: she said.

“It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr. Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell the truth.”





