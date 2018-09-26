COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, convicted of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall last year, appeared in court Wednesday on the last day of his appeal against a life sentence.

Closing remarks had been adjourned Sept. 14 after a juror collapsed. The hearing resumed Wednesday.

Madsen, in a dark blazer, black T-shirt and gray pants, listened quietly at the Eastern High Court where the prosecutor demanded life, saying the motive was sexual and the crime was planned.

In Denmark, a life sentence is on average 16 years, but can be extended if necessary. Madsen, 47, wants a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended prison term.

It is unclear when the verdict will be announced.

Madsen denies murdering Wall, saying she died accidentally inside the submarine, but has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

On April 25, Madsen was found guilty by the Copenhagen City Court of murder, sexual assault and the dismembering of Wall. The court ruled unanimously that Madsen had lured Wall, 30, onto his home-made submarine with the promise of an interview.

Prosecutor Kristian Kirk said Wall could not escape and “likely had begged for her life” while Madsen carried out “a sadistic, yes inhuman, sexual fantasy,” and Madsen had been planning the murder and “just waited for a victim.”

“I hope we never will see such a case again,” Kirk told court.

Madsen had a sadistic interest in so-called snuff videos where women are tortured and killed, and he likely filmed the killing, Kirk said.

No video of Wall’s murder has been found. Kirk said snuff videos which Madsen had not produced himself had been found on his personal computer.

The cause of death has never been established.

Ingrid and Joachim Wall, the reporter’s parents, were present in court.





