At Red’s Table (11150 South Lakes Drive, Reston, Virginia), it’s Beer & Brat specials through Oct. 7. German bratwurst will be paired with seasonal draft beers from local craft breweries. A bratwurst, knackwurst or debreziner sausage is served on a house-made pretzel bun with whole-grain mustard and a choice of side, priced at $14 and available during lunch. Sausages with mustard and sauerkraut are available for $11, and a platter of German sausages, sauerkraut and potato salad is priced at $24.

At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, Red’s Table will host a special dinner featuring beer from Alewerks Brewing Co. of Williamsburg, Virginia. A four-course dinner priced at $85 will pair with Alewerks craft brews.

At Roofers Union (2446 18th St. NW), Oktoberfest lasts through Oct. 7 with special draft beers and themed dishes. A rotating variety of beers will be priced from $7 to $10. Oktoberfest-themed dishes include pierogies with sauerkraut, bacon and caraway ($8), and pork schnitzel served with spaetzle, braised red cabbage and apple ($22).

Oktoberfest continues at City Tap House (Penn Quarter, 901 Ninth St. NW; Dupont, 1250 Connecticut Ave. NW) through Oct. 7. Both locations are offering beer specials during NFL games. Through Oct. 7, patrons at Penn Quarter can enter a raffle to win a pair of tickets to the Carolina Panthers versus Washington Redskins game on Oct. 14.

Starting Wednesday, City Tap Penn Quarter is partnering with Victory Brewing for beer specials during Washington Capitals games. Victory home drafts are $4 from whistle to whistle during Caps away games; during home games, the special price kicks in two hours before the puck drops.

On Oct. 18, the restaurant will hollow out a 500-pound pumpkin and fill it with Flying Dog Kujo Imperial Coffee Stout before “tapping” the pumpkin and offering drafts with a keepsake glass for $10.

Eat.Yoga.Drink at City Tap Dupont is a class that begins at noon on Oct. 14. Tickets are priced at $20 and include an instructor-led vinyasa yoga class in the restaurant’s private room, an alcoholic beverage and tasty bites from the menu.

Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. Chef Todd English of MXDC Cocina Mexicana (666 14th St. NW) is offering seven variations of tacos priced at $7 each: carne asada, chicken, braised pork shoulder, wild mushrooms, mahi-mahi, steak barbecue and fried oysters.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Beginning Monday, TheDish & Dram (10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington) presents a coffee and tea program featuring a women-owned business. Fifteen percent of sales of French press coffee and bags of branded coffee will be donated to the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Park Hyatt (1201 24th St. NW) celebrates fall with a three-course tableside tea service from 3- 4:30 p.m. on Sundays beginning Oct. 7. Tea is priced at $65 per adult and $30 for children ages 6 to 12. The menu features rustic, new American preparations based on market and seasonal inspiration.

Soda fountains were introduced in America in the late 1700s in pharmacies aimed at improving health with effervescent mineral waters. At Buffalo & Bergen (1309 Fifth St. NE), mixologist Gina Chersevani uses a vintage 1930s Bastian-Blessing soda fountain to mix cocktails based on soda counter classics such as egg creams, floats, malts and natural sodas.

Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St. NW) is hosting a Halloween party on its courtyard patio from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 27, weather permitting. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and can expect a variety of spooky surprises. Music from a live DJ will accompany creative bites and sips. The local theater group Peculiarity Productions will provide Halloween tricks with sideshow performers including a fire breather and a contortionist. Entry is free, but guests must be 21 or older.

Lupo Verde Osteria (4814 MacArthur Blvd. NW) is starting its Italian nights this October. On every Sunday or Monday (to be decided), the restaurant will offer patrons an Italian teacher during the dinner service. Italian movies will be shown on the screen behind the bar almost every night.

October is National Seafood Month, and Pennsylvania 6 DC (1350 I St. NW) will offer a special menu commingling fresh seafood with the flavors of fall. Each week, the restaurant will showcase a special appetizer and entree, such as Jamaican jerk mahi-mahi skewers, crispy black sea bass, monkfish fritters and king crab legs.

Legal Sea Foods‘ 10th annual oyster festival, featuring oysters in all manner of preparations, continues until Oct. 10 at its two locations (704 Seventh St. NW; 2301 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington).





