CHICAGO (AP) - The trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the death of black teenager Laquan McDonald resumes with the defense presenting evidence for a third day.

Jason Van Dyke’s lawyers haven’t said who will testify first Wednesday.

The focus Tuesday was on an animated video produced for the defense purporting to show Van Dyke’s perspective as he shot McDonald 16 times. The animation sought to establish the officer had a legitimate fear for his life.

A dashcam video of the 2014 shooting is from a different angle, behind McDonald. It’s the centerpiece of the state’s case .

Van Dyke could testify. But his attorneys may see the animation as a substitute for his testimony. If the 40-year-old officer testifies, that would expose him to potentially blistering cross-examination.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.