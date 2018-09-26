President Trump predicted Monday that his news media nemeses, including the “failing New York Times,” would endorse him in 2020 because he gets high ratings.

“I think ABC, CBS, NBC, New York Times, The Washington [Post] — they are all going to endorse me because if they don’t they’re going to go out of business,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference in New York.

“Can you imagine if you didn’t have me?” asked the president.





