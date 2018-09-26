The former girlfriend of Mark Judge, a key witness in the sexual-misconduct charges against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, has reportedly told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she would welcome a chance to talk to the panel — and to the FBI.

A lawyer for Elizabeth Rasor, according to a report in the Washington Post on Wednesday, has sent a letter to the panel saying she could corroborate some details of one of the charges made against Judge Kavanaugh and Mr. Judge.

Mr. Judge was, according to Christine Blasey Ford, the other boy in the room who tried to assault her at an underage drinking party. Ms. Rasor has no knowledge of that incident, according to the Post, but is willing to corroborate an account in the New Yorker that Mr. Judge conspired to get women sufficiently drunk enough to “consent” to group sex.

The New Yorker piece said Mr. Judge confessed to Ms. Rasor about doing this, but specified that “she has no knowledge that Kavanaugh participated in it.”

According to the letter to the panel, “Ms. Rasor’s recollection of what occurred is stated accurately in the New Yorker piece and she would welcome the opportunity to share this information with agents of the FBI as part of a re-opened background investigation.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.