COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former southwestern Iowa city clerk accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the city of Riverton has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud.

In a news release Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 57-year-old Carol Jennings pleaded not guilty on Thursday. She was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. The indictment says Jennings opened two accounts with a local bank using falsified documents and deposited city funds into the accounts. Prosecutors say she then converted most of the money for her own use.

Her trial has been set for Nov. 5.

An audit of Riverton’s financial records in 2016 showed nearly $331,000 in improper or unsupported spending and undepostited collections. The audit was conducted after Jennings was fired in 2015.





