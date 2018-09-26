COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A former jail guard in South Carolina has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office and providing contraband items to inmates.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in a news release Wednesday that 28-year-old William John Cole was arrested Tuesday. Cole was formerly a guard at the Abbeville County jail.

The sheriff’s office had asked SLED to investigate. Arrest warrants say Cole provided material to three inmates starting Aug. 19. The warrants do not say what improper items Cole provided.

It was not known if he has a lawyer yet.





