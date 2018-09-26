FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A highway confrontation and high-speed chase involving two off-duty New Jersey police officers last year has now led to charges against one of them.

A Burlington County grand jury indicted Teddy Cerra last week on aggravated assault and weapons counts. The 43-year-old Southampton resident is a sergeant with the Franklin Township police.

Authorities say an off-duty Lumberton police officer was driving his personal car in Southampton last November when he noticed Cerra driving erratically.

The two soon stopped on a road shoulder and Cerra got out of his car, allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the Lumberton officer. After both identified themselves as officers, they drove off and Cerra allegedly began chasing the other officer at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Cerra has since been suspended without pay. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.