A new accuser came forward Wednesday to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being complicit in gang rape during his high school years.

Julie Swetnick, who says she was a student in Montgomery County at the same time as Judge Kavanaugh, says in a sworn declaration that she was raped by multiple boys at a party and Judge Kavanaugh and a friend, Mark Judge, “were present.”

She says she was “incapacitated without my consent,” and says she wasn’t the only one.

“I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of number boys,” Ms. Swetnick wrote.

Judge Kavanaugh strongly denied the new allegations in a statement released by the White House.

“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” he said.

Ms. Swetnick’s declaration was released by Michael Avenatti, a lawyer who’s emerged as a major nemesis to President Trump.

The president sounded off against Mr. Avenatti after the allegations came out, calling him a “third rate lawyer.” He accused the lawyer of making false allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, “like he did on me.”

“He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships — a total low-life!” the president tweeted.

Mr. Avenetti responded to Mr. Trump on Twitter: ” ‘False accusations?’ Like those crimes your fixer Cohen pled to? You are an habitual liar and complete narcissist who also is a disgrace as a president and an embarrassment to our nation. You are so inept that your ‘best and brightest’ are Cohen and Giuliani. Let’s go.”

Mr. Avenatti submitted Ms. Swetnick’s declaration to the Senate Judiciary Committee and asked for her allegations to be investigated. He also said it should sink Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.

A spokesman for the committee confirmed they have received the information and are reviewing it.

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat, once again called for the Republicans to stop Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination proceedings and open an FBI investigation.

“I strongly believe Judge Kavanaugh should withdraw from consideration,” Mr. Schumer said. “If he will not, at the very least, the hearing and vote should be postponed while the FBI investigates all of these allegations. If our Republican colleagues proceed without an investigation, it would be a travesty for the honor of the Supreme Court and our country.”

Sen. Lindsay Graham, South Carolina Republican, defended Judge Kavanaugh and called the new allegations “outrageous” and “largely inconsistent.”

“I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to — according to the affidavit — 10 parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it,” Mr. Graham said. “I also find it curious these charges were not brought forward until 2018, two days before a confirmation vote.”

The senator urged his fellow Republicans not to abandon Judge Kavanaugh and said he “will not be a participant in wholesale character assassination that defies credibility.”

Judge Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual impropriety, including saying he was a virgin until well after high school.

Ms. Swetnick said she first met Judge Kavanaugh at a house party in 1980 or 1981 and saw him at many parties in the following years.

She claims to have witnessed Mark Judge and Judge Kavanaugh being excessively drunk, aggressive with girls, and attempting to “spike” the drinks in order to have girls “lose their inhibitions and their ability to say ‘no.’”

In her declaration she laid out a long history of government service, including security clearances from four different government agencies.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018





