Rep. Keith Ellison, Minnesota Democrat, announced Wednesday that he would ask the House Ethics Committee to investigate domestic-abuse allegations made last month by his ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan.

“Today I am announcing that I will submit a request for a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations against me raised by a former partner,” said Mr. Ellison in a statement to KSTP-TV in Minneapolis. “I am taking this step now because I am innocent and eager to see this entire matter resolved.”

The Minnesota Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party has been mocked for its “independent” investigation into the allegations, which is being conducted by a law partner of state party attorney Charlie Nauen.

Ms. Monahan welcomed the investigation but questioned Mr. Ellison’s motives, saying she was “glad it will happen but he is well aware he will be out of Congress before it is complete.”

Mr. Ellison is giving up his congressional seat to run for Minnesota attorney general. He faces former state Rep. Doug Wardlow, who has hammered the Democrat over the allegations, which Mr. Ellison has denied.

“He makes himself look good before the election. What people will do for power,” she tweeted.

My statement to the House Ethics Investigation- I am glad it will happen but he is well aware he will be out of Congress before it is complete. He makes himself look good before the election. What people will do for power….. Below is more of statement https://t.co/7W62QFKFQR — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 26, 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she supported the call for an ethics inquiry by Mr. Ellison, who also serves as Democratic National Committee deputy chair.

“In August, when allegations surfaced against Congressman Ellison, he immediately called for an independent investigation,” she said in a statement. “As that inquiry by an independent entity in Minnesota concludes, it is appropriate that the House Ethics Committee also conduct an expedited investigation of this matter, as Congressman Ellison has now requested.”

“It is essential that due process be respected and that all involved are given the opportunity to be heard,” Ms. Pelosi said. “We must uphold the integrity of the House of Representatives and ensure a climate of dignity and respect, with zero tolerance for harassment, discrimination, bullying or abuse.”





